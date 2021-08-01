MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $54.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

