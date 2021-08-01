McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.30. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,007,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 226,645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,020 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

