mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCLDF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 269,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Health, a health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPAA)-compliant remote health monitoring and connectivity solution; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability.

