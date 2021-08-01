Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDGS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74. Medigus has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

