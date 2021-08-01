MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

