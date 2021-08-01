Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $98.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.37 million and the highest is $106.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $405.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $376.29 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,886,000 after buying an additional 98,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 111,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,767. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

