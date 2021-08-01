Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

MMSI stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,114 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

