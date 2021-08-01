Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $79.00 at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

