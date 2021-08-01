Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

