MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Shares of MCBS opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

