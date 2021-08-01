MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In other news, insider Christopher Mackay acquired 85,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$232,437.66 ($166,026.90). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,870,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,185.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
