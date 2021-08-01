MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In other news, insider Christopher Mackay acquired 85,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$232,437.66 ($166,026.90). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,870,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,185.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

