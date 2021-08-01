Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.