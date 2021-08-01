MicroMoney (AMM) Market Capitalization Achieves $179,786.13

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $179,786.13 and $137,743.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.61 or 0.00793445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00087600 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

