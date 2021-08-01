Microsoft Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

