Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.1% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,246 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 202,999 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 35,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

