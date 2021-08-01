Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) by 2,371.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Midatech Pharma were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTP stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Midatech Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

