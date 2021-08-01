Millennium Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 360,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

