Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $155.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.31. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

