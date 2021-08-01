Millennium Management LLC Invests $9.89 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 747,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $1,452,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $342,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 31,505 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $332,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
Featured Story: Depreciation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS).
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.