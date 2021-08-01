Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $305.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.62 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.