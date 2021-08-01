Minter Network Reaches Market Cap of $15.29 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.29 million and $7,841.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00135416 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,498.53 or 0.99832387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002050 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,519,148,348 coins and its circulating supply is 4,313,938,781 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.