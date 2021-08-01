MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 2nd

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0687 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

MiX Telematics has raised its dividend by 165.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MIXT stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $323.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 10.88%. Analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

