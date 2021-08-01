Mizuho Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,411.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.58, a PEG ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

