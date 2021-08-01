MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $215.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.22. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 526,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

