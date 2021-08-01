MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $447,782.15

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $447,782.15 and approximately $57.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.