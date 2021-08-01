Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the June 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,994. The company has a market capitalization of $395.85 million, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 2.95. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.