Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) vs. Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) Head-To-Head Review

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Mendocino Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage -4.63% 5.97% 2.80% Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Mendocino Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $11.72 billion 0.90 -$949.00 million $3.92 12.47 Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mendocino Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molson Coors Beverage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Molson Coors Beverage and Mendocino Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 2 3 3 0 2.13 Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus price target of $56.10, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Mendocino Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Mendocino Brewing Company Profile

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

