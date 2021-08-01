Momentive Global (MNTV) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Momentive Global to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Momentive Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million -$91.58 million -32.31 Momentive Global Competitors $6.57 billion $1.38 billion 58.50

Momentive Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -24.89% -28.80% -11.18% Momentive Global Competitors -16.12% -18.08% -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Momentive Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Momentive Global Competitors 895 3747 7888 261 2.59

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Momentive Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Momentive Global rivals beat Momentive Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

