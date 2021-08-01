Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.77.

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MEG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 over the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

