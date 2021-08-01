MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $73,982.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.15 or 0.99857165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00825383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

