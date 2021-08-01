Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,808,182 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $57,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSLV. Mark Stevens bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $878,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,659.3% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 469,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 452,316 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

