Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,038,777 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 3,236,154.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.49% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $59,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $30.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84.

