Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of QTS Realty Trust worth $55,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

