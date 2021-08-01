Morgan Stanley Has $58.34 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,502 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $58,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEP opened at $77.53 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.53.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

