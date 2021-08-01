Morgan Stanley Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $106.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.
TXRH stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $23,764,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
