Morgan Stanley Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $106.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

TXRH stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $23,764,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

