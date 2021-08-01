Morgan Stanley Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $195.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $189.73 on Friday. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WEX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WEX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WEX by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.