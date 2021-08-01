Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $95.98. 8,244,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,892,269. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $97.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.