Morgan Stanley Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $65.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.21.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

