Morgan Stanley Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target to $61.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 321,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 279,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 133,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

