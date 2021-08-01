Morgan Stanley Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $174.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.59.

Shares of WING stock opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.24. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

