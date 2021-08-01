Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Capgemini alerts:

CGEMY stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $43.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.776 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.