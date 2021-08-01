Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.
CGEMY stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $43.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
