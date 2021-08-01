Morgan Stanley Sells 21,717 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $56,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $174.14 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

