Mothercare (LON:MTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:MTC opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.63. Mothercare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £76.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55.
Mothercare Company Profile
