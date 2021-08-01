Mothercare (LON:MTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MTC opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.63. Mothercare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £76.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

