MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF opened at $0.07 on Friday. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.
MPX International Company Profile
