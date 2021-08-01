MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF opened at $0.07 on Friday. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get MPX International alerts:

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.