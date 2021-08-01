MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 676,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $595.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $601.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in MSCI by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSCI by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MSCI by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

