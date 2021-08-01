MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $621.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the second-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.43.

MSCI opened at $595.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.96. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $601.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 22.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

