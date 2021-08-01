Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

