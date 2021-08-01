MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

MVBF opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $481.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 25.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

