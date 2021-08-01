MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.45

Shares of MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.45 ($0.08). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 305,150 shares.

The company has a market cap of £70.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.45.

MySale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

