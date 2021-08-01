Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Receives $61.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NNOX shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $1,177,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

